4,000-year-old structure with mysterious engravings discovered in Galilee - Israel News - Jerusalem Post

I am tempted to argue with Professor Sharon about the meaning of the discovery. It was made a pretty convincing conclusion a few years ago that dolmen inscriptions pertain to something alike to Zodiac signs and are functional to determine seasons and respective field ant other cyclic works. It is also my own understanding that the "art" they refer to comes out along with tribal myths which are, in turn, to justify all the works and, also, to set criteria for the quality of work. BTW, "justification" here is to give sense and meaning to what people do. Yet another fancy idea sprouts from the story -- the entire structure is a gigantic watch-calendar with smaller dials to measure maybe months, weeks, etc. All that does attest to some kind of society but in no way about a government, even more so -- a hierarchical one, no way, not at all.