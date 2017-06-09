5 Things Every Parent Should Know

The article is pretty helpless in terms of advice. None of that would work given the specifics of teenage psyche. OTOH, it seems important to know how Jihad recruiters work. I don't know what would I do if something like that happened to my kid. The only antidotes, in my view, are well rooted habit of critical thinking and warm in-family relations. Can you provide these to your children? If yes -- the problem is 99% solved.