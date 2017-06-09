Newsvine

5 Things Every Parent Should Know

Seeded by Naive Philosopher View Original Article: Clarion Project
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 12:30 PM
The article is pretty helpless in terms of advice. None of that would work given the specifics of teenage psyche. OTOH, it seems important to know how Jihad recruiters work. I don't know what would I do if something like that happened to my kid. The only antidotes, in my view, are well rooted habit of critical thinking and warm in-family relations. Can you provide these to your children? If yes -- the problem is 99% solved.

