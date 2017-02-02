Can Working Mothers Be Ideal Workers?

It's not quite a summary. I was curious what new could be said about the subject and was particularly alerted by the very last lines: "Almost certainly, there will be tradeoffs and difficult decisions. And almost certainly, the effort will pay off — whatever each woman decides." It's a very interesting idea (in my terms): Thinking over all our frames, masks, etc. is beneficial in itself. Another (paradoxical) way to put the same: a personality is a dialogue between different roles of this personality (in this case -- mother and worker). Very modern understanding of the problem. And the last point: What a society wants from a women -- be good mothers or workers or thinkers? Society in general and economy in particular. My answer: All of those, at once.