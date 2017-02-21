Analysis: Palestinian youth rejecting Israel and the Palestinian Authority - Arab-Israeli Conflict - Jerusalem Post

First, I publish that under the category of "Education" because it is to educate those who reflect on the conflict by emotions, regardless reality. And below is my take on the issue:

I don't envy Arabs of Palestine for they are brought up with a negative self-identification -- as Jew haters and Israel destroyers. And this is their hardest problem. Nothing will help them for Israel is here to stay. As far as I can judge, the majority of Israelis don't mind an Arab state of Palestine but there are two problems--one is borders and another one is Temple Mountain. More than 100 countries and, in fact, some UN institutions recognize the state of Palestine but what about the borders and the capital? These questions are "forgotten" by politicians and activists of all kinds. Instead the problem is flowing around as if Israel is against Arab state. So, speaking about international politics the problem is also in the dead end. There are several more complications. (1) One is related to the first one and is about ideology. Although being a militarily weak side of the conflict, Arabs are infested with typical Nazi like ideology. But this is not seen by abroad supporters. What is seen is the weakness which equated as being oppressed. (2) The second is related to the previous--Arabs and abroad activists bluntly use this misidentification in their propaganda. They don't have qualms in production of lies. (3) Yet another complication is Arab leadership who turned the conflict in their private money making machine. (4) All that sums up in the pressure on political leadership of "normal" countries and thus the circle closes down. Altogether those factors-agents have created a self-sustained machine supporting the unusual conflict where militarily stronger Israel is under attack from all sides like a bear in her lair