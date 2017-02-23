That concerns a disputed territory of East Jerusalem but also relates to the general problem of Arab-Israel conflict. The core issue there, evidently -- considering all the facts -- hatred of Jews propagated by Arab politicians, schools, mosques and media. That goes on unchecked for decades and reflects on their take of the conflict as such. One consequence and, at the same time, premise of the Nazi propaganda is total refusal to accept Israel as a fact.
Order to close Hamas-run east Jerusalem school - Fight against nowadays Nazi propaganda
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:16 PM
