What I understand about Koran, Islam and Muslims

Point by point:
- Religions are different. Respectfully their main messages are different. For example, it is a common knowledge that a major message (one of quite a number) of Judaism is "Law." A major message (again, one of a number) of Christianity is "Love." There is no such a message of value in Islam but that Mohamed is the last prophet. So, first and foremost Islam does not bring in or up any values but claims to incorporate all the values of Judaism and Christianity and because of that claims all those to be ones of Islam.
- That understanding brings in another idea that Islam sources, namely, Jewish Torah (the Old Testament of the Bible) and Christian Gospels and other writings of New Testament were twisted by Jews and Christians respectively in order to lead "born Muslims" (meaning all humans) away from real faith (Islam) and thus they must be dealt with correspondingly.
- That was about Islam foundation in terms of ideas. Now, let's look into the text of the Koran. It incorporates story narrative from both its sources but in a very specific way. Each story is retold, differently than it was in Bible. Moreover, each story is told several times over and always differently. Furthermore, they all were originated in Mohamed's dreams when he was asking archangel Gabriel questions of challengers in discussions at daytime, the questions he could not answer. That is, every sura in Koran is a response to a several questions nobody remembered. On the top of all these twists, Koran was written down after 20 years passed since Mohamed death--when his followers noticed that people started to forget everything. However, it appeared that nobody could remember exactly when a given sura was uttered. They couldn't also arranged them neither by logic, nor by content. There was just nothing at all to base order on. So, they finally ordered suras by... size (!) starting with the longest and ending the book with the shortest.
- My conclusion: Taken as is Koran is delirium put in text. There is not logic there, nor (the most important in terms of psyche) time, not at all. The are some values there, at least in borrowed stories. But they are buried under piles and piles of threats, blames and complaints -- all directed to non-Muslims.
- I read and analysed Koran in Russian translation. Arab scholars insist that in Arabic it much more aggressive and intolerant.
- That is, Islam of Koran develops in its followers a specific type of "unconscious consciousness" -- because of absence of the very idea of time. And we know for a fact predisposition of Muslims to fantasy vs. reality. That specific feature of their mind is even reflected in their folklore. Based on Koran consciousness is also predisposed for violence. What saves the day is the corpus of comments which bring in time, logic and values. It is difficult to assess though how effective it is.
- Islam is relatively young religion. Christianity in its approximate edge was involved in terrible religious wars. Those we call Muslim terrorists are, in large part, devoted fighters of and for Islam. I don't know whether they can be engaged in a dialogue. As of today it does not seem so. That is, you need to fight them for they will fight you until they are here.
- The above is about reality. I am far from conclusion like "Muslims are bad." No, not that. They are humans and need to be dealt with as humans. You just need to understand who you deal with. You need to give up stereotypes either bad or good for none of them is helpful.