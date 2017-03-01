Newsvine

To bomb or not to bomb?

View Original Article: Clarion Project
Wed Mar 1, 2017
A London born Muslim wanted to bomb London but had his mind changed. Clash of values it was -- revenge (for Muslims killed in Afghanistan and Iraq) vs. "Don't kill." But things with Muslim propaganda look much dirtier than I used to think. They plain lie to young people that westerners go after Muslims which is obvious misrepresentation of reality...

