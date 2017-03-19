"If Israel sees Hassan Nasrallah as its enemy, why doesn't it carry out an air strike that would rid us of him, thus gaining our faith and protecting itself?" That is interesting in terms how they (say Arabs, an Arab public figure in this case) think, what is actual in their value system. Hit -- and be respected!
Lebanese TV reporter urges Israel to take out Hezbollah leader Nasrallah - Middle East - Jerusalem Post
Seeded on Sun Mar 19, 2017 10:49 AM
