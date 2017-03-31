President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir was convicted of genocide by International Tribunal and is to be arrested by any state member of the Rome Statute. And here we go: The King of Jordan hosts him! This King is not meat not fish as a Russian saying goes. Instead of giving a lesson to all dictators what their cruelty may entail he does just the opposite. SoaB!
Convicted of genocide Bashir visits Jordan! Brilliant!
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:22 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment