Egypt court says block of transfer of Red Sea islands to S. Arabia is void - Breaking News - Jerusalem Post

An extremely interesting situation! I'd say its "tripple impossible"! First, you can barely find any other example of a state wilfully giving up a piece of territory, just for the sake of justice! Second, that very impossible act is done by a Near East (Middle East) state! Third, that already double-impossible act is done by a military junta! I couldn't believe my eyes when read that first. And I am going to state: Regardless all the under-blanket forces working there, something really positive develops in this crazy world.