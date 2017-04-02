Newsvine

Naive Philosopher

 

About Independent researcher on border lines psycholgy-philosophy-education Articles: 1 Seeds: 14 Comments: 41 Since: Jan 2017

Egypt court says block of transfer of Red Sea islands to S. Arabia is void - Breaking News - Jerusalem Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Naive Philosopher View Original Article: JPost.com
Seeded on Sun Apr 2, 2017 1:09 PM
Discuss:

An extremely interesting situation! I'd say its "tripple impossible"! First, you can barely find any other example of a state wilfully giving up a piece of territory, just for the sake of justice! Second, that very impossible act is done by a Near East (Middle East) state! Third, that already double-impossible act is done by a military junta! I couldn't believe my eyes when read that first. And I am going to state: Regardless all the under-blanket forces working there, something really positive develops in this crazy world.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor