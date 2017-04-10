Imagine, one day a poet comes on Agora and declares:

Citizens of Athens! I brought in my new play (it never happened this way - N. P.) and want you to judge it. You two ignorants in the first row on the left, close your ears: I do not want you to hear it at all. You in the second row on the right, please do not say a word: your vulgar speech does not fit in here, despite you do understand things. Those three friends in the middle of the last row do whatever you want here, but don't you dare to retell my play outside: you will forget the major point, I am sure... And finally, my fellow Athenians, all of you just forget what I am going to read today. If anyone wants to retell the story to a friend or child of loved one or whoever for whatever reason come to me, pay and get written permission...

----------

I wrote this piece 15 years ago (slightly edited today) on a mailing list DMCA_discuss to illustrate how copyright works and what kind of sense it makes... Judge for yourself.