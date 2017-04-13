Copyright at stake!--They say. Could you ever imagine more idiotic application of that stinking monster called copyright? That monster is able to twist creators' minds to something really disgusting. Those two statutes happened to argue like on a theatre stage! What could be better in terms of arts? For both authors! And what do we have here? How sad! How very sad!
While two statues are in a creative dialogue their creators are in disgusting scandal
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Apr 12, 2017 11:36 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment