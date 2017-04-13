Newsvine

Naive Philosopher

 

About Independent researcher on border lines psycholgy-philosophy-education Articles: 2 Seeds: 18 Comments: 51 Since: Jan 2017

While two statues are in a creative dialogue their creators are in disgusting scandal

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Naive Philosopher View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONhindustantimes.com
Seeded on Wed Apr 12, 2017 11:36 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Copyright at stake!--They say. Could you ever imagine more idiotic application of that stinking monster called copyright? That monster is able to twist creators' minds to something really disgusting. Those two statutes happened to argue like on a theatre stage! What could be better in terms of arts? For both authors! And what do we have here? How sad! How very sad!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor