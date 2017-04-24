Benjamin Netanyahu to German FM: If you meet with Breaking the Silence, you won't meet me - Israel News - Jerusalem Post

There is one issue almost never mentioned in general, which issue, in my view, is the first and most effective key to the conflict: Nazi ideology by driven anti-Jewish, in essence, propaganda. That propaganda is going on unattended day and night in schools, particularly in the Palestinian text books, in mosques, in media, in public speech of all kinds. Any and all problems other than that are plain technicalities which will resolve automatically soon after the moment the Nazi driven propaganda stops.