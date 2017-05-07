Newsvine

Energy minister urges Palestinian Authority to terminate anti-Jewish, anti-Israel education - Breaking News - Jerusalem Post

Am not sure about demilitarization of Gaza -- that is a technicality, in my view, and not doable beforehand. But as for anti-Jewish education -- that is the most important issue in the entire conflict. Finally, that sounds aloud. Must be stressed on as hard as possible:

