Totally right. Philosophy must become a core subject in schools and students have to be involved in discussions on fundamentals from day one. There have been experiments in Ukraine and Russia within a project "The School of the Dialogue of Cultures" where we do just that. What children can do in dialogue driven environment is amazing.
Should Philosophy be Taught as a Core Subject at Schools | School House Magazine
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 2:56 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment