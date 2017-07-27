A Russian blogger nicknamed Kamikadze addresses Google and Youtube management regarding Russian Youtube office. They learned how to use Youtube general rules in order to fight and destroy opposition channels. However Youtube is one out of few platforms where opposition to Putin's regime was able to convey their message free of censorship... thus far.
A Russian opposition bloger: Russian Youtube office plays along with Putin
Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 7:38 PM
